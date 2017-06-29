Easy Landscaping Tips For The Beginner Landscaper

The difference between a plain yard and a stunning one, often boils down to good landscaping. It is essential for every homeowner to become familiar with some of the basic concepts of landscape design. Put the advice and guidance in this article to good use, and you will soon have the skills necessary, to create an outdoor space that is visually appealing to you and your family.

You should know that prices fluctuate from one season to the other. You should compare prices for the materials you need and wait for the right moment to buy them. Buying in large quantities is also a good way to save money: do not be afraid to stock materials you know you will use later.

If you include an outdoor kitchen in your backyard design, consider using granite for counters and other surfaces. Even though granite tends to be a bit more expensive than marble or other options, it tends to be more durable and easier to maintain.

Many people do not think about shopping online when it comes to landscaping. Not only is it simpler and more convenient to purchase supplies online, but you may have access to a wider variety of plants for your landscaping project that you could never find in a nearby retail store or nursery.

Go beyond simply searching for your products online and in catalogs. Botanical centers or arboretums sometimes sell plants, and there may even be people in your neighborhood who are interested in swapping perennials. Your city might be giving away free mulch or there could be a construction site that is looking for individuals to haul away bricks or stone.

Plan out what time of the year you are going to buy your supplies in order to save money. For example, lumber does not cost as much in the winter as it does in the summer. You can also find better deals on trees, soil and perennials later in the season when not as many people are buying them.

Try talking to a pro before you start working on your landscape. You might not need a landscape designer or architect to draft your whole project, but for under $100, a consultation that lasts about an hour can be well worth the money if it prevents you from making costly mistakes later on.

If your home is located in an arid part of the country, exercise caution when planting tall grasses in your yard. To reduce the risk of damage from wildfires, it is best to use short, grounded varieties of grass. If you absolutely must plant tall grasses, you should do so well over 100 feet away from your house.

When planning your home landscape projects, keep in mind that substantial savings can be found by purchasing outside peak seasonal periods. Purchase your trees, plants and mulch late in the planting season for the best sales. Wood, trim and building supplies for outdoor decks and improvements are often cheapest in the winter months since the demand is lower. If you have the ability to store supplies for a short while, you can save a bundle buying in the off-season.

Plan your landscape well. The best landscaping projects begin with proper planning. To properly plan a landscaping project begin by drawing the dimensions of the area to be landscaped to scale using graph paper. This diagram will include plotting the locations of any structures in the area including established plants, water features and walkways.

At nighttime, if you want to show off your lawn, plants, and other aspects of your outdoor area, you may want to invest in landscape lighting. These lights can be placed above your walkway, your lawn, or sidewalk and they can be purchased at many home improvement stores in your area.

Choose plants that will thrive in the planting environment. The best plants will be those that are native to the area. By using plants native to the area they will be properly adapted to the watering demands and temperatures. For example, if you live in a cooler climate and plant tropical plants, the plants will be harder to maintain, and it will be necessary to move those plants indoors in the winter.

When landscaping your property, think about the effect it could have on your home. If you are careless, you may find that the roots from your plants could interfere with any underground piping you have. Have a well thought out plan before you add some plants or trees to your landscaping.

While plants are key to great landscaping, don't overlook other decorations like stones, jars, bird baths, seating and lighting. There are thousands of ways any landscaping can be put together, so take the time before you start to choose what you like best. Work these items naturally into the landscaping. Don't overdo it in your design as then it can feel overwhelming!

A great way to improve the visual interest, and flow of your landscape design, is to consider incorporating pathways, and seating areas comprised of paver stones and other media. This way, it will be possible for you, and your guests to peruse the grounds, and take full advantage of the variety of plantings, and design elements you have used to build your outdoor space.

It doesn't matter if you hire a company to do the work for you or decide to tackle it all yourself, you must be educated in landscaping, before you let anyone touch a shovel or a rake. Knowing what's involved, will save you time and money. Take what you've learned here and do it right the first time.