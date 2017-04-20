Garden Nightmares? Produce Your Dream Yard With These Practical Hints.

Gardening is a great hobby. Not only does it provide the tangible, edible benefit of delicious fresh produce right from your backyard, but it's also a fantastic way to spend some time outdoors getting exercise and relieving stress. If you'd like to start your own garden, read on for some advice.

Selecting bulbs. Most bulbs are sold during their dormant period. Buy them as early as possible before they start to produce roots. Most spring flowering bulbs will begin to grow roots by early fall, and by planting them early, you will ensure that they have time to establish themselves. Bulbs will deteriorate if kept out of the ground too long. Don't buy any bulb that is soft or mushy, or appears to be diseased.

Make use of an old golf bag to carry your tools such as spades and rakes around your garden. You will save a lot of time and effort (and you'll have an excuse for a new golf bag!). The bag will keep them all together, so no more lost tools either. Many golf bags even have a stand, in this case you won't have to worry about it tipping over and causing an accident.

When planting a garden there should always be space reserved for essential kitchen herbs. These are available either fresh or dried in the grocery stores and are always expensive. Mint, parsley, basil, dill all can be grown in almost any climate. Also, these herbs are very easy to grow and can be used on a daily basis in the kitchen, and what is not used can be dried and stored for later use.

When mowing your lawn, avoid mowing the grass too short. If your grass has more height, roots be able to grow more deeply in the soil, which will make for a stronger lawn and will have a higher resistance to drying out. Cutting your grass too short will cause it to dry out and turn brown in patches throughout your yard.

Think about planting perennials rather than annuals when it comes to flower gardening. The life cycle of an annual lasts only one year at most, which can be a waste of money and time. Perennials come back year after year for as long as four years, which means less time planting each year, and more time to enjoy instead.

Consider using weed-control cloth in your garden. Weeds cause a tremendous amount of work for any gardener. While the cloth is not the most attractive option, it does its job. If you place strips of the material in between the rows of your garden, it will keep out the vast majority of the weeds.

Repel leaf-eating insects with chili pepper. If your plants' foliage is being ravaged by hungry insects, add one tablespoon of red chili pepper or hot mustard to one quart of water in a spray bottle. Spray the foliage evenly, making sure to get the undersides of the leaves too. One taste of this spicy spray will send bugs on their way.

When starting your organic garden, a great tip is to figure out which vegetables you should pick to plant in your garden. Some vegetables are better suited for home germination than others are. Some great vegetables to consider planting include broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, peppers, onions, tomatoes, basil, and more.

Make a point to get rid of slugs as soon as you see them. Slugs will continue eating your plants until your garden is just a shell of its former self. There are a variety of chemical and organic methods that you can try; find something that works for you and protect your plants!

Use hostas to brighten up a shady area. Hostas are the perfect plant to brighten up a shady area of your garden. They are grown primarily for their leaves, which range in color from deep blue-green to vivid yellow-green. Blooms are usually lavender, but Hosta Plantaginea features showy, fragrant white flowers. They are best grown in moist, rich soil which has been amended with plenty of compost. Large clumps can easily be divided in the Fall.

Keep your soil healthy. One of the best ways to deter pests from eating up your hard work in your organic garden is to make sure your soil is good. If your growing medium becomes imbalanced, it will become an attractive place for all kinds of unwanted visitors. Check pH and moisture levels often.

So, these tips have likely guided you in the right direction towards starting your garden. Take them to heart and do not be afraid to dig even deeper, so to speak, into the information out there about gardening. Soon, you will be able to exercise your green thumb and grow beautiful plants.