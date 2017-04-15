Improving Your Landscape With These Helpful Tips

A lot of people say that landscaping can be back-breaking, excruciating and boring. However, it becomes much easier to do a landscaping project in a more relaxed, easy-going and enjoyable way if you are equipped with the correct advice and information. This article contains a number of tips to help you on your next landscaping job.

While it may be tempting to have a solid cover installed over your out door space, it is a much better idea to install shade bars that are open. Less of the area will be covered, since there is open space, but it will allow more heat to escape so that you will be cooler.

If you fear damaging power lines or other infrastructure the next time you need to dig for your landscaping project, contact a 'dig safe' helpline first. The service, popularized in the northeastern United States, allows you to double check before digging to ensure that you don't damage anything while performing your landscaping work.

If you plan to incorporate flowers into your landscaping plans, you might want to consider layering them. If you plant them so that the tallest are in the back, and the smallest in the front you allow for all flowers to be easily visible from the primary view. If you face the largest to the north, you are also allowing for optimal growth.

Prior to going out and purchasing what you need to do your landscaping, make a plan. By having an idea of what you should buy, and where it is going to go in your yard, you will avoid over purchasing supplies. In the long run, this will save you money, time and frustration.

When it comes to purchasing landscaping materials, do not always believe that cheaper is better. Yes, these materials will save you money, but most of the time, the quality of these materials is not very good. Ask the employees of the store you go to, which brands are the best.

Save your money by timing when you buy your materials. For instance, winter is the best time to purchase lumber, while shrubs, mulch, and tress should be bought later on in the season. As new plants become available, wait a couple of years before purchasing them, so the prices will be lower.

When you start performing a landscaping project, it is very important to establish a budget first. Certain tools, accessories and live plants can be more costly than you think and can make an impact on your plans. Do your research online to get an approximation of how much it will cost to complete your project.

Use annuals to bring color to your project. Perennial flowers are wonderful but they have a short lifetime, usually only a few month. Fill your beds with annuals and they will stay colorful throughout the year. Use perennials to complement the color scheme you have already established with the annual flowers.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, be sure to look out for the products that will have a very little impact if they are of high or low quality. Use this opportunity to save a little bit of money and use it toward items that will be worth your while to spend more money on.

When selecting trees for your landscaping project, look for those with rough, glossy or peeling bark. Birch, crepe myrtle, paperbark maple and Japanese cherry trees all have interesting bark that can add texture and visual appeal to your landscape design. Choose trees with bark colors that complement other aspects of your landscape, such as stones or flowers.

As you design, or add to your landscape, make paths wide to allow for wheelbarrows, and other lawn tools. It is important to reduce the amount of traffic on your lawn, especially when larger lawn tools are in use. If you can move the tools easily down a path, you not only save on lawn traffic, you will also make your job easier with the stable surface.

Consider adding a water garden to your landscaping. Shopping at a store which provides professional quality materials for such a build will help you to do it successfully. If you are having trouble with finding what you need, ask a sales associate at a store where the items are you're trying to find.

Landscaping is much like home renovation--knowledge is the major factor. Internalize as much material as possible in order to develop the very best landscape design imaginable.