The Basics Of How To Grow An Organic Garden

Gardening is rapidly growing, as a favorite outdoors activity for all. Some people just love the thrill of growing something with their own two hand, and others enjoy being outdoors. No matter the reason for why you love gardening, it provides something joyous for everyone. The most joyful thing however, is being successful at it. Here are a few tips to get you on your way in your garden.

Combining different selections of plants in a garden area holds the interest and adds to the enjoyment of the viewer. Merge contrasting plants to craft interesting combinations. Add big leaf plants with fine leaf plants and combine them with plants different in texture and color to create the most eye catching and interesting landscape garden.

Pass on the gardening love. Once you have a great crop of vegetables, be sure to share some with friends and family. This simple act of kindness can be a huge motivator for you and a big act of generosity to those around you! Plus, you may inspire others to start a garden of their own!

If you are new to gardening, be sure to keep it simple. Overplanting at first can lead to stress and a backyard that's a mess rather than a beautiful garden. Also, larger gardens are more prone to weeds. Keep it small at first, and you will have a better experience.

If you have specimen plants which need warmer climate zones than the rest of your garden, you can easily create a suitable space for them within your regular garden! Just create a shelter with a south facing wall which will become a solar collector, absorbing warmth in the day and releasing it at night, thus providing your specimen plants with the perfect environment!

Plant seedlings on cloudy days. The cloud cover will help protect your new seedlings from the heat and radiation of the sun. This extra protection gives them a better shot of survival than if they were planted on a hot, sunny day. If your seedlings were being grown out of direct sunlight when you purchased them, be especially careful about exposing them to direct light.

If you own fish, save your water. Changing the water in a fish tank is a necessary chore when caring for these pets; however it can also prove to be useful for your garden. Dirty fish tank water is actually quite loaded with the nutrients plants crave. So when it comes time to change the water, instead of dumping that old water down the drain, use the water to fertilize your plants instead.

Plant evergreen shrubs. Certain shrubs can provide triple duty throughout the year: they bear leaves year-round, produce flowers, and sometimes have ornamental fruit that attracts birds and other wildlife. This makes them very desirable in any landscape design. Excellent varieties are Berberis, Holly, Camellia Japonica, Ceanothus, Viburnum and Skimmia. Most will survive in any conditions.

Utilize proper tools and keep them in tip-top shape to lessen the stress on your body when you're gardening. Spades and hoes should be periodically sharpened to keep them working at their best. If you have the space, choose tools such as long handled spades that allow you to stand while working. The better you feel after gardening, the more often you'll enjoy getting your hands dirty!

Do not mow your grass when it is wet. When you mow wet grass, the wet grass clippings will turn into mush and stick to your lawnmower's blades, which can result in jams. In addition, if wet grass clippings get onto a paved area of your garden, the paved area will have grass stains.

To make sure you're able to fully enjoy your garden, keep it simple. A large garden may sound great, but the work involved can make it a major source of stress. The bigger your garden is, the more time you'll have to spend weeding, watering your plants, and performing routine garden maintenance. A small garden is easy to care for, giving you more time to appreciate your plants.

To rid your organic garden of bugs, try using a mixture of dish soap and water. Mix 2 tablespoons of dish soap into a gallon of water. Use a spray bottle to spray the foliage and soil around the plants. Before spraying your whole garden or even a whole plant, test the effect of the mixture on a few leaves and wait a few days before doing the rest.

Planting a living hedge around your property has many benefits. Hedges provide a softer barrier to mark the perimeter of your property and are less forbidding than a structured wall. A living hedge will provide privacy but still discourage trespassing by animals or people. If you have a hedge that blooms, it can be a lovely backdrop in addition to your landscape.

Attract positive bugs to your garden. Bugs like lady-bugs actually hunt natural predators to your plants; aphids and caterpillars are just some of the nasty critters that can go through a garden and eat the leaves of the plants. Lady bugs are the natural predators to such pests and help the growth of a good healthy garden by consuming pests.

When planting your tomatoes in your organic garden, you should always make sure that you stake the tomato plants as high as you possibly can when you are transplanting them. The reason is because doing this will eliminate the roots of the plants from being damaged during the transplanting process.

That's all there is to it. Just follow the tips above and you will be able to enhance your existing garden or start a new garden from scratch. You may want to add garden accessories as well, but whatever you do -- creating your own garden space creates an instant getaway that you can indulge in any time you feel the need.